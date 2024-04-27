Close Menu
    Cardinals vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cardinals vs. Mets

    With Sonny Gray set to oppose Adrian Houser in Saturday’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s Cardinals vs. Mets matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 St. Louis Cardinals (-130) at 902 New York Mets (+110); o/u 7.5

    4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 27, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Cardinals vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning with St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Burleson hits first home run of year

    Alec Burleson’s first homer of the year was a three-run shot off José Buttó in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Mets on Friday. The Cardinals could have sent down Burleson instead of Jordan Walker this week, and they still might later once they get Matt Carpenter back. It’d be better, though, if Burleson could start to produce and make himself a candidate to start regularly against righties in left field. He came into the night with a .255/.296/.294 line and two RBI in 54 plate appearances.

    Martinez collects two hits, including RBI double

    J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in his Mets debut Friday against the Cardinals. Martinez’s arrival failed to do much to spark the offense, but it was an encouraging first game for him. His double would have been a homer in eight ballparks, according to Statcast.

    Mets are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games played on a Saturday when playing at home

    Mets are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games played on a Saturday

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games against an opponent in the National League

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games played on a Saturday when on the road

    Cardinals vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Cardinals. The Mets have dropped four out of their last five games overall, are 7-21 in their last 28 games played on a Saturday and are 2-9 in their last 11 home games played on a Saturday. Gray has pitched incredibly well for the Cardinals since returning from a hamstring injury suffered in spring training. I do worry about the Cards supporting him with runs, but he should fare well again today.

    Cardinals vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -130

