Cardinals vs. Guardians Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

​The Cardinals and Guardians square off Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field in a matchup between two playoff-hopeful clubs heading in different directions. The Cardinals are riding high after an impressive 5–0 shutout in Friday’s series opener, fueled by Sonny Gray’s dominant complete game. Meanwhile, the Guardians are searching for answers after back-to-back shutouts and uncertainty surrounding the health of star third baseman José Ramírez. With veteran righty Miles Mikolas taking the mound for St. Louis and Slade Cecconi getting the ball for Cleveland, both teams will be looking to swing momentum in their favor as the series continues. What’s the smart bet in this Cardinals vs. Guardians matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 28, 2025

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Cardinals vs. Guardians Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Guardians are -120 moneyline favorites to knock off the Cardinals, who are +100 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Guardians Public Betting: Bettors Leaning St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of the bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitcher Matchup

St. Louis Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (4–5, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 51 K over 77.1 IP).

Cleveland Guardians: RHP Slade Cecconi (3–3, 3.38 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 37 K in 37.1 IP).

Mikolas has spotty production this season but brings veteran poise. Cecconi, with a sub‑3.40 ERA, has mixed results but should keep things close.

Team Momentum & Key Storylines

The Cardinals just shut out the Guardians 5–0 behind Sonny Gray’s 11 K complete game. Mikolas follows, hoping to maintain the strong energy.

The Guardians have dropped consecutive games by shutout after being blanked by Toronto. They particularly miss 3B José Ramírez, day‑to‑day with a bruised forearm.

Cleveland bats are averaging just .229 at home—one of the lowest in MLB.

X‑Factors

Offensive spark from Cardinals’ All‑Star bats: Alec Burleson, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras—who have burned the Guardians (.300+.253+.246 avg respectively) .

Cleveland bullpen: Can they hold things together if Cecconi falters, given recent offensive slump?

Health of Ramírez: If he can’t play, Cleveland’s lineup takes a big hit.

Cardinals vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This feels like a low‑scoring, pitcher’s duel. I expect Mikolas to deliver 6 strong innings, while Cecconi keeps it close. With the way Cleveland has struggled at the plate, give me the under.

Cardinals vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5