Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction: Will Total fall Under again?

​The St. Louis Cardinals (57–57, fourth in NL Central) head to Dodger Stadium to face the surging Los Angeles Dodgers (65–48, NL West leaders). They arrive off a tight 3–2 series-opening loss in L.A. on August 4. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the game on MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSMW. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Dodgers?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -176 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +161 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9 runs.

Public Betting: Bettors Backing L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of the bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers

Miles Mikolas (STL) takes the mound for St. Louis. The veteran right-hander is 6–8 with a 4.83 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, allowing hard contact at an alarming rate. Opponents’ expected slugging percentage against him is ~0.513, and his FIP suggests even more struggles to come.

Opposing him is Emmet Sheehan (LAD), just off Tommy John surgery and making his 22nd MLB appearance. He’s 2–2 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and has struck out 26 batters in 25 innings with only one homer allowed.

In five recent outings, Mikolas averages about 5.1 innings and 5.6 hits per game, while Sheehan’s typical outing spans 4.1 innings with strong strikeout totals but occasional control issues (3 walks in last start).

Storylines & Strengths

Cardinals:

Offense has underperformed: scoring around 4.38 runs per game. Contreras (.256/.342/.445, 15 HR, 63 RBI), Herrera (.307/.387/.476, 9 HR), Burleson (.281 AVG) are the few above-average bats in an otherwise quiet lineup.

Mikolas has been hit often; his low strikeout rate makes a high-contact Dodgers lineup a dangerous proposition.

Dodgers:

Boast one of MLB’s top offenses: high contact rate, OBP, slugging percentage, and power hitters like Ohtani (38 HR) and Will Smith (.321 AVG) anchor the lineup.

Studio betting experts have been targeting Dodgers’ first‑five‐innings team total over 2.5 against Mikolas, and Mikolas strikeouts under 3.5 has been another popular prop play.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup strongly favors Los Angeles. Emmet Sheehan, despite limited innings, has shown control and strikeout capability—and importantly, he doesn’t carry Mikolas’s tendency to give up hard contact. Meanwhile, the Dodgers lineup is elite at punishing mistakes and averaging power and consistency across the order.

That said, laying the Dodgers’ moneyline price isn’t smart form a value standpoint. That’s why I’m taking the under. The Dodgers’ offense has struggled without Max Muncy (who did return last night, but he might need a few weeks to get his swing back) and the Cardinals’ offense has been dreadful since the All-Star break.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9