Cardinals vs. Dodgers Prediction: Under the safe bet?

​Los Angeles returns home after a nine-game trip, welcoming the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series opener under the lights at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers lost two of three in St. Louis back in June, adding extra intrigue to this rematch. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Cardinals vs. Dodgers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET, Monday, August 4, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -181 moneyline favorites to beat the Cardinals, who are +166 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Public Betting: Bettors Love L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of the bets are on the Dodgers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Sonny Gray, the veteran right-hander for St. Louis, enters with a 10–5 record and a 4.38 ERA across roughly 121 innings, along with a 1.22 WHIP and 133 strikeouts. He’s been a dependable workhorse, albeit with some road struggles—his ERA balloons to about 5.84 away from home, and he’s prone to allowing more than 1.6 homers per nine frames.

On the other side, Tyler Glasnow takes the ball for the Dodgers. He’s 1–1 with a 3.38 ERA and 49 punchouts in just over 40 innings this season. Heim turf has been kind—he owns a mere 2.16 ERA in five home appearances, compared to a 5.40 mark on the road. He’s an inconsistent workload but offers strikeout upside and comfort at Dodger Stadium.

Team Outlook

The Dodgers (65–47, 35–21 home) sit atop the NL West and boast one of baseball’s most potent lineups, averaging roughly 5.1 runs per game with 164 home runs, a team batting average of .254, and elite power production.

Opponents the Cardinals (56–57, 4th NL Central) have managed about 4.4 runs per game, a .249 batting average, and just 107 home runs—all below league average. Still, they’ve been competitive in close games and possess depth in their rotation.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup heavily favors the Dodgers. Glasnow’s comfort in Dodger Stadium and the explosive L.A. offense align well against a Cardinals rotation that’s inconsistent, especially on the road. Gray remains a solid veteran, but his mediocre road form and susceptibility to the long ball make him a liability against this lineup.

Expect Los Angeles to control the game early and hold onto a mid‑single‑digit lead with bullpen support. The total should land under or around 8 runs, with minimal damage after the early innings.

Projected score: Dodgers win 5–3, likely covering the –1.5 run line if Glassnow goes into the sixth with rhythm.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8