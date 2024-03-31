Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Dodgers matchup will be the first ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast of the season. With Steven Matz set to oppose Gavin Stone in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 St. Louis Cardinals (+150) at 964 Los Angeles Dodgers (-178); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Bettors all over L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Donovan collects two RBI in win vs. L.A.

Brendan Donovan went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday’s win over the Dodgers. After going 0-for-7 through his first two games, Donovan notched his first hit of 2024 in the seventh inning when he doubled off of Joe Kelly to drive home Brandon Crawford and Michael Siani. Donovan struggled at the plate this spring, hitting just .190 in 16 games. It’s possible he needs a few more at-bats to fully find his groove.

Betts homers again vs. Cards

Mookie Betts went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored in Saturday’s loss to the Cardinals. Betts has homered in four-straight games and has already driven in 10 runs on the young season. He needed all nine innings to extend his home run streak this time, as he took Ryan Helsley deep in the ninth inning while Helsley was attempting to close things out. Betts will look to push his home run streak to five games in Sunday’s series finale before the Dodgers play host to the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Dodgers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against St. Louis

Cardinals are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games played in March

Dodgers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Cardinals’ last seven games against the Dodgers overall and has cashed in seven out of St. Louis’ last 10 games played in the month of March (typically because the club’s pitching stinks). On the other side, the over is 8-11 in the Dodgers’ last 11 games in March. L.A. should T-off on Matz, who had a rough spring training. The Dodgers have also shown a penchant for knocking around St. Louis’ bullpen, so if we need runs late, L.A. should provide.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9