Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Zack Thompson set to oppose Bobby Miller in tonight’s pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in the 10:10 p.m. ET Cardinals vs. Dodgers contest from Dodger Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

973 St. Louis Cardinals (+188) at 974 Los Angeles Dodgers (-225); o/u 9

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Cardinals vs. Dodgers: Bettors all over L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Thompson in line to start 2nd for Cards

Zack Thompson will start the second game of the season on Friday against the Dodgers. Thompson will take the ball after Opening Day starter Miles Mikolas faces the Dodgers on Thursday. It’ll be Lance Lynn, Steven Matz and Kyle Gibson following him to open the season. There’s zero appeal here for fantasy managers, unless you’re considering a DFS lineup stack with the Dodgers in this matchup.

Miller terrific in final Spring Performance

Bobby Miller was terrific in his final spring tune-up on Sunday, striking out five batters over 4 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball against the Angels. Miller scattered four hits and one walk on the evening. His five strikeout victims were Brandon Drury, Mickey Moniak (twice), Taylor Ward and Zach Neto. Miller generated just eight swings and misses on 80 pitches in the contest, posting a solid CSW of 30 percent. He’s set to make his regular season debut on Friday night at home against the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

St. Louis are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against LA Dodgers

LA Dodgers are 12-2 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against St. Louis

St. Louis are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games played in March

LA Dodgers are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games dating back to last year, is 10-2 in their last 12 road games and is 15-6 in their last 21 games at Dodger Stadium. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Dodgers’ last 21 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 5-1 in their last six games against Central Division foes.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9