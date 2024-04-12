Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Steven Matz set to oppose Brandon Pfaadt in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks series opener at 9:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 St. Louis Cardinals (+102) at 956 Arizona Diamondbacks (-120); o/u 9.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Favoring Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cards activate Nootbaar from injured list

Cardinals activated OF Lars Nootbaar from the 10-day injured list. The 26-year-old has been rehabbing since the start of the regular season and is now available for the team’s upcoming series against the Diamondbacks. He spent more time than expected at the Double-A and Triple-A level, but team wanted to make sure he was at full strength before he made his return to the majors.

Alexander collects two hits with HR

Blaze Alexander went 2-for-2 with a homer and a walk before being lifted for a pinch-hitter Wednesday in the Diamondbacks’ 5-3 takedown of the Rockies. Even though the nice game left Alexander with a .345/.424/.552 line, the Diamondbacks still opted to have Joc Pederson pinch-hit for him against a right-hander in the eighth. It sort of worked, as Pederson drew a walk, but Arizona didn’t score in the inning. Alexander doesn’t seem like a good enough bet in any one category to help in shallow leagues while serving as the Diamondbacks’ primary shortstop in Geraldo Perdomo’s absence, but he’ll definitely be a factor in deeper formats.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 20-8 SU in their last 28 games when playing on the road against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games when playing on the road against Arizona

Diamondbacks are 8-20 SU in their last 28 games when playing at home against St. Louis

The total has gone OVER in 15 of St. Louis’ last 21 games against Arizona

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Don’t let Pfaadt’s 5.06 ERA dissuade you from taking the under. In his last start, he struck out seven Braves while inducing a career-high 20 swinging strikes on 87 pitches. Yes, he gave up five runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings, but the Cardinals don’t have the Braves firepower.

On the other side, Matz has been excellent in the early going for the Cardinals. He picked up the win last Saturday after allowing four hits and a walk over five scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over the Marlins. The veteran southpaw now sports a 1.74 ERA through 10 1/3 innings.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9.5