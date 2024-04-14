Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

After splitting the first two games, which side will come away with a series victory in Sunday’s Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks finale? First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET today, as Miles Mikolas will oppose former Cardinal Zac Gallen in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 St. Louis Cardinals (+126) at 906 Arizona Diamondbacks (-148); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Favoring Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Winn collects two hits in loss

Masyn Winn went 2-for-4, drove in a run and stole a base as the Cardinals fell to the Diamondbacks on Saturday evening in Arizona. Winn got the Cardinals on the board with a game-tying RBI single off of Ryne Nelson in the fifth inning. He then deftly swiped second base, but was left stranded there. The 22-year-old shortstop has been sizzling at the plate to start the season, slashing a healthy .349/.356/.465 with zero homers, five RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

Gurriel Jr. crushes go-ahead home run

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. crushed a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning on Saturday, propelling the Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Cardinals. The 30-year-old slugger victimized Cardinals’ right-hander Kyle Gibson for his 377-foot (107.5 mph EV) game-changing blast. He also singled in the contest, finishing the night 2-for-4. Gurriel has been one of the top offensive performers in all of baseball over the first couple weeks of the season — slashing .317/.369/.567 with four homers and a whopping 18 RBI.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 15 of St. Louis’ last 21 games against Arizona

Diamondbacks are 9-21 SU in their last 30 games when playing at home against St. Louis

The total has gone OVER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games when playing on the road against Arizona

Diamondbacks are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Mikolas allowed only two runs over 6 2/3 innings on Monday in a no-decision against the Phillies. He carried a shutout into the fifth inning before surrendering a pair of run-scoring singles. He recorded three strikeouts and also handed out a pair of free passes. Mikolas carries a 4.76 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP into today’s game, although he’s only had one bad start.

Gallen, meanwhile, allowed three runs in five innings while striking out 10 against the Rockies. He was pitching at Coors, so he did well given the circumstances. He gave up eight hits, but seven of those were singles and he didn’t walk a single batter. Gallen now has a 2.25 ERA through three trips through Arizona’s rotation.

I like the under. Mikolas got lit up by the Dodgers in his first start, but he has otherwise been solid. Gallen once again looks like an ace and he’ll be motivated to beat his former team.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5