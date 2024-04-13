Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Odds, Trends & Prediction

St. Louis took Game 1 of the Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks series on Friday night. Will the Diamondbacks even things up when Ryne Nelson opposes Kyle Gibson tonight at 8:10 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play on the board tonight in Arizona?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 St. Louis Cardinals (-104) at 906 Arizona Diamondbacks (-112); o/u 9.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 13, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks: Public Bettors Favoring Arizona

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arenado launches three-run HR

Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in a win Friday over the Diamondbacks. Arenado got things going for the Cards with a three-run blast in the first inning of Brandon Pfaadt. The 32-year-old has his first homer of the season, and he’s beginning to swing the bat much more effectively after a less-than-spectacular first week or so of the season. There’s every reason to believe Arenado will be a strong fantasy contributor, even if he’s not quite the same offensive option he was a couple years ago.

Suarez hits three-run HR in loss

Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer while going 2-for-4 in a loss to the Cardinals on Friday. Suárez swatted a three-run blast in the sixth inning, and it tied the game at 6-6. It was the last run the D-Backs would score in a 9-6 defeat. The veteran third baseman has gone deep twice in the first 14 games of the season — his first season as a member of the Diamondbacks — while driving in 12 runs in that timeframe. So far, so good from a player that mostly disappointed during the 2023 campaign.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Arizona

The total has gone OVER in 16 of St. Louis’ last 22 games against Arizona

Diamondbacks are 8-21 SU in their last 29 games when playing at home against St. Louis

The total has gone OVER in 17 of Arizona’s last 24 games when playing at home against St. Louis

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Gibson pitched a gem against the Padres in his first start of the season, then was shelled in his second outing. He allowed seven runs on seven hits in six innings to take the loss versus the Marlins last Sunday. The damage was done in the first inning when Miami scored six runs on five hits, which included two-run home runs by Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon. It was somewhat impressive that he managed to pitch six innings despite the disastrous first inning, but Miami nonetheless knocked the veteran around last week.

Nelson also struggled keeping the ball in the yard in his last start. He surrendered three runs in five innings to take the loss against the Braves on Sunday. That said, he struck out seven and walked one, so it wasn’t a bad outing for Nelson. He did allow two home runs, but surrendered only three other hits – all singles – the rest of the start. I have more faith in Nelson tonight than I do Gibson.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS -112