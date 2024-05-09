Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Brewers series beings on Thursday night when Sonny Gray opposes Tobias Myers in the pitching matchup. With the Brewers listed as a home underdog and the total sitting at 7.5, what’s the top play for bettors tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 St. Louis Cardinals (-142) at 906 Milwaukee Brewers (+120); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cards lose Contreras for 6-8 weeks

Cardinals placed Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a left arm fracture. Contreras will need more than the minimum 10 days as the 31-year-old backstop suffered a broken left forearm during Tuesday’s game against the Mets. Contreras was struck by a swing from J.D Martinez that collided with the middle of the forearm and carried through to his wrist. He’ll have to undergo surgery and is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks. In the meantime, Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés will handle catching duties while Contreras is sidelined.

Turang collects three hits in loss

Brice Turang went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday in the Brewers’ loss to the Royals. Turang capped off a three-hit performance with a run-scoring double off Royals reliever Tyler Duffey in the ninth inning, but wound up being stranded in scoring position representing the potential tying run. The 24-year-old speedster has made the most of his opportunity this season, emerging as Milwaukee’s everyday second baseman, posting an .826 OPS with two homers and 14 steals through 34 contests so far.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of St. Louis’ last 23 games against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games on the road

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Milwaukee’s last 12 games when playing at home against St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games against an opponent in the National League

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Cardinals have lost six out of their last seven games overall, are 3-9 in their last 12 games against a division foe and are 1-5 in their last six games played on a Thursday. On the other side, the Brewers are 9-3 in their last 12 games against the Cardinals, which includes five consecutive wins versus St. Louis. Milwaukee is also 5-2 in its last seven home games versus the Cards.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +120