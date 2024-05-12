Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Miles Mikolas will oppose Bryse Wilson in Sunday’s pitching matchup at American Family Field. With the Brewers listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, what’s the best bet today from Milwaukee?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 St Louis Cardinals (+125) at 956 Milwaukee Brewers (-140); o/u 9

2:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Brewers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

St. Louis Cardinals DFS SPIN

The Cardinals dropped their seventh consecutive contest on Saturday night by a score of 3-5. Lars Nootbaar went 3-5 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs. St. Louis looks to salvage one game on Sunday from Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS SPIN

Milwaukee won their second consecutive game in blowout fashion. Willy Adames led the way going 3-4 with two RBI’s. The Brewers’ as a team recorded 12 hits in Friday night’s victory.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The Brewers are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Milwaukee is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against St. Louis.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Milwaukee.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Brewers. Mikolas has struggled to start the year for the Cardinals and I think it continues on Sunday. Bryse Wilson on the other side has been pitched well for Milwaukee with a WHIP under 1 and 2-1 record.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Brewers -140