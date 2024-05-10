Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Brewers series continues on Friday night from American Family Field, as the division rivals square off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Will the Brewers’ recent success versus the hapless Redbirds carry into tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

957 St. Louis Cardinals (+114) at 958 Milwaukee Brewers (-134); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Nootbaar drills solo home run in loss

Lars Nootbaar drilled a solo homer on Thursday in the Cardinals’ loss to the Brewers. Nootbaar went deep for the second straight contest during Thursday’s one-sided affair at American Family Field, taking Brewers starter Tobias Myers out to center field in the third inning for his third long ball of the season. The 26-year-old corner outfielder is batting just .186 (16-for-87) through 24 contests since returning from the injured list.

Yelich collects three hits in win

Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday, lifting the Brewers to a 7-1 blowout victory over the division-rival Cardinals. Yelich shook off Wednesday’s tough 0-for-5 performance in his return from the injured list against the Royals with a stellar three-hit performance in his return to American Family Field. The 32-year-old corner outfielder padded Milwaukee’s lead with a run-scoring triple in the fifth inning as part of a three-hit effort that raised his full-season batting average to a sublime .333 (16-for-48) mark through 13 games. If he can avoid the back issues that have plagued him the last few years, he’ll remain an impact contributor for fantasy managers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Milwaukee’s last 21 games against St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of St. Louis’ last 21 games against Milwaukee

Over/Under has gone OVER in 8 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Milwaukee’s last 13 games when playing at home against St. Louis

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Cardinals, which includes a perfect 6-0 mark in their last six matchups with St. Louis. The Brewers are also 6-2 in their last eight home games versus St. Louis and are a perfect 14-0 in their last 14 games played on a Friday. On the other side, the Cardinals have dropped five straight games overall, are 1-4 in their last five road contests and are 4-10 in their last 14 league games.

Cardinals vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -134