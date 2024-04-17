Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Cardinals vs. A’s MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cardinals vs. A's

    Will St. Louis complete a sweep of Oakland in Wednesday’s Cardinals vs. A’s series finale at 3:37 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play elsewhere on the board for bettors?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    927 St. Louis Cardinals (-148) at 928 Oakland A’s (+126); o/u 8

    3:37 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

    Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

    Cardinals vs. A’s: Public Bettors Siding with St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Helsley earns MLB-high seventh save

    Ryan Helsley earned his MLB-high seventh save with a hitless ninth inning versus the A’s on Tuesday. Helsley also picked up a save Monday, so we’re assuming he’ll get Wednesday off. It’d also be a third straight day of pitching for JoJo Romero, so Andrew Kittredge might be the favorite to get a save chance.

    Bleday has rough night vs. STL pitching

    JJ Bleday was lifted for a pinch-hitter after going 0-for-3 against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Esteury Ruiz hit for him in the eighth and struck out. At .250/.282/.368 in 71 plate appearances, Bleday has hardly been Oakland’s worst hitter. However, his exit velocity numbers are really bad, and Statcast thinks he should be batting closer to .200. He’s one of the guys the A’s could send down if they want to give Ruiz a real chance.

    A’s are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League.

    A’s are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games at home.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games this season.

    Cardinals vs. A’s MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. Steven Matz is off to a great start in 2024, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across three outings and 15 innings. He did allow four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings during a no-deicsion last Friday versus the Diamondbacks, but only one of those four runs were earned. Matz had allowed just two runs through 10 1/3 innings before that start and he should rebound versus an Oakland club that struggles versus left-handed pitching (75 wRC+, 25th in MLB).

    Paul Blackburn, meanwhile, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. He did not factor into the decision last Friday against the Nationals, pitching 6 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball while allowing five hits and striking out four. He has now thrown 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run over his first three starts. He’s also facing a St. Louis club that has a wRC+ of just 86 against right-handed pitching, which ranks 24th in baseball.

    Cardinals vs. A’s MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com