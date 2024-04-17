Cardinals vs. A’s MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will St. Louis complete a sweep of Oakland in Wednesday’s Cardinals vs. A’s series finale at 3:37 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play elsewhere on the board for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 St. Louis Cardinals (-148) at 928 Oakland A’s (+126); o/u 8

3:37 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Cardinals vs. A’s: Public Bettors Siding with St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Helsley earns MLB-high seventh save

Ryan Helsley earned his MLB-high seventh save with a hitless ninth inning versus the A’s on Tuesday. Helsley also picked up a save Monday, so we’re assuming he’ll get Wednesday off. It’d also be a third straight day of pitching for JoJo Romero, so Andrew Kittredge might be the favorite to get a save chance.

Bleday has rough night vs. STL pitching

JJ Bleday was lifted for a pinch-hitter after going 0-for-3 against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Esteury Ruiz hit for him in the eighth and struck out. At .250/.282/.368 in 71 plate appearances, Bleday has hardly been Oakland’s worst hitter. However, his exit velocity numbers are really bad, and Statcast thinks he should be batting closer to .200. He’s one of the guys the A’s could send down if they want to give Ruiz a real chance.

Cardinals vs. A’s MLB Betting Trends

A’s are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League.

A’s are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of St. Louis’ last 13 games this season.

Cardinals vs. A’s MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Steven Matz is off to a great start in 2024, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across three outings and 15 innings. He did allow four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings during a no-deicsion last Friday versus the Diamondbacks, but only one of those four runs were earned. Matz had allowed just two runs through 10 1/3 innings before that start and he should rebound versus an Oakland club that struggles versus left-handed pitching (75 wRC+, 25th in MLB).

Paul Blackburn, meanwhile, is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP. He did not factor into the decision last Friday against the Nationals, pitching 6 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball while allowing five hits and striking out four. He has now thrown 19 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run over his first three starts. He’s also facing a St. Louis club that has a wRC+ of just 86 against right-handed pitching, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Cardinals vs. A’s MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8