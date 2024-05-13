Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Matthew Liberatore set to oppose Jose Soriano in Monday’s Cardinals vs. Angels matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 9:38 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 St. Louis Cardinals (-104) at 928 Los Angeles Angels (-112); o/u 8.5

9:38 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Cardinals vs. Angels: Public Bettors Backing Home Favorite

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Angels’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Goldschmidt snaps skid with solo home run

Paul Goldschmidt snapped his skid with a solo homer and an RBI single as the Cardinals edged the Brewers 4-3 on Sunday. Goldschmidt was 1-for-32 with 14 strikeouts this month. He did strike out twice more today, and his current 32% K rate is one reason to think he won’t be bouncing all of the way back from this hideous start. Still, things have to get better from here. He’s batting .197/.280/.279.

Calhoun collects three hits, including HR

Willie Calhoun went 3-for-4 and clubbed his first home run of the 2024 season on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Angels past the visiting Royals. The 29-year-old outfielder tagged Royals’ closer James McArthur for his 391-foot (101.0 mph EV) solo shot in the ninth inning, pulling the Halos to within two runs at 4-2. That would be as close as they would get. Calhoun also doubled in the Angels’ first run in the sixth inning and singled in the ballgame. With his three-hit attack, he’s now hitting .333/.361/.606 with a homer and three RBI through his first 36 plate appearances.

Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 13 of LA Angels’ last 18 games against St. Louis

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games when playing on the road against LA Angels

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

Cardinals vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Los Angeles. The Angels are 4-1 in their last five games against the Cardinals. On the other side, the Cardinals are just 2-9 in their last 11 games overall, are 1-5 in their last six road games and are 2-5 in their last seven interleague games.

Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES ANGELS -112