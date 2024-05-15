Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cardinals vs. Angels series wraps up at 9:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday night when Lance Lynn opposes Griffin Canning in the pitching matchup. Will the Cardinals complete the sweep or is there a better bet on the board tonight from Los Angeles?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 St. Louis Cardinals (-122) at 930 Los Angeles Angels (+104); o/u 8.5

9:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 15, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Cardinals vs. Angels: Public Bettors Favoring St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Burleson hits two-run homer, double

Alec Burleson finished 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and a double as the Cardinals edged the Angels 7-6 on Tuesday. It was rather surprising that Burleson was even in the lineup tonight, as he was making just his fourth start against a left-handed pitcher. The strong showing puts him up to .272/.306/.437 this season, and while that might not be overly exciting, his .743 OPS is tops on the Cardinals, at least once one excludes the .950 mark posted by Willson Contreras before he got hurt. Burleson remains an iffy played in mixed leagues, but it’d be no surprise if he remains one of the best bats on a subpar offense.

Guillorme finishes with one hit in five ABs

Luis Guillorme finished 1-for-5 and failed to get his bat on a suicide squeeze called by manager Ron Washington in the Angels’ one-run loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday. It was a bad call from Washington and an incredibly difficult pitch to bunt for Guillorme, being that it was almost a foot off the plate, but Washington trashed Guillorme after the game, taking no responsibility for his decision and hanging Guillorme out to dry. Unless Washington cools down and reconsiders that stance, Guillorme might not play as much going forward.

Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

Angels are 6-19 SU in their last 25 games

Angels are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games at home

Cardinals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Cardinals vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the Cardinals’ last seven games overall, is 15-6 in their last 21 games against the Angels and is 5-1 in their last six road games. On the other side, the over is 6-2 in the Angels’ last eight games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 12-5 in their last 17 games against an opponent from the National League.

Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5