    Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Cardinals vs. Angels

    Following their come-from-behind victory on Monday night, will St. Louis cash another winning ticket when the Cardinals vs. Angels series continues on Tuesday night? Sonny Gray will oppose Reid Detmers in tonight’s pitching matchup at 9:38 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    979 St. Louis Cardinals (-142) at 980 Los Angeles Angels (+120); o/u 7.5

    9:38 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

    Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

    Cardinals vs. Angels: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arenado hits solo home run in win over Angels

    Nolan Arenado hit a solo homer Monday in a victory over the Angels. The Cardinals trailed 4-0 entering the seventh inning. Arenado got St. Louis on the board with a solo shot in that frame. Nine more runs would score for the Cardinals. The Angels might not be very good. Arenado now has three homers and 21 RBI at the quarter mark.

    Pillar homers and drives in three runs

    Kevin Pillar homered and drove in three runs in a 10-5 loss to the Cardinals on Monday. Pillar took Matthew Liberatore deep for a two-run shot. The 35-year-old veteran has gone deep four times in 2024 in just 25 games, and three of them have come in eight games since joining the Halos. A fun “remember some guys” story, but Pillar certainly isn’t worth fantasy consideration at this stage of his career.

    Cardinals are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games

    Angels are 6-18 SU in their last 24 games

    Cardinals are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against LA Angels

    Angels are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games at home

    Cardinals vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six games overall, is 14-5 in their last 19 games against the Angels and is 5-2 in their last seven road games. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Angels’ last seven games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 home games and has cashed in five out of their last seven interleague games.

    Cardinals vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

