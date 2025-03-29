Brewers vs. Yankees Prediction: Can New York take the series?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in New York to face the Yankees at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nestor Cortes (MIL) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 0-1 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 0-1 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 1-0 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 1-0 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Milwaukee Brewers (+130) at 922 New York Yankees (-155); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Brewers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers third baseman Vinny Capra drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Thursday. The 28-year-old went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Capra is hitting .333 with a homer, an RBI, and an OPS of 1.667 this season. Vinny Capra will have the platoon edge over Yankees lefty starter Max Fried on Saturday. That makes the Brewers third baseman worth a look in most DFS formats.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe provided some offense from the bottom of the order in his team’s 4-2 Opening Day win over Milwaukee on Thursday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the New York native went 1 for 4 with a homer, a run scored, and an RBI. Volpe is batting .250 with 1 home run, 1 RBI, and an OPS of 1.250 this season. Anthony Volpe hit .400 in March last season, making him an interesting DFS option as March of 2025 draws to a close.

Brewers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 41-29 straight up after a loss since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 31-16 straight up in interleague games since the beginning of last season.

New York is 25-27 straight up in interleague games since the start of last season.

New York is 11-12 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the beginning of last season.

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Milwaukee’s starting pitcher for this game will be left-hander Nestor Cortes. Cortes played 5 seasons for the New York Yankees before being traded to Milwaukee as part of a deal that sent former Brewers reliever Devin Williams to the Bronx.

Cortes started 30 games for New York last season, pitching to a record of 9-10 with an ERA of 3.77 and a WHIP of 1.15. The Florida native struck out 162 batters in 174.1 innings and tossed 13 quality starts for the Yankees last season. This game will likely be personal for Nestor Cortes, and I like Milwaukee to come out and play inspired baseball, avenging their Opening Day loss with an outright win two days later. The pick is Milwaukee +130 over New York at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +130