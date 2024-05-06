Brewers vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Bryse Wilson is set to oppose Cole Ragans in Monday night’s Brewers vs. Royals matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET. Will the Brewers pull off the upset? Or is there a better bet tonight at Kauffman Stadium?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Milwaukee Brewers (+120) at 970 Kansas City Royals (-142); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Brewers vs. Royals: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chourio goes hitless vs. Cubs

Jackson Chourio went 0-for-2 and was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning as the Brewers were shut out by the Cubs on Sunday afternoon. The 20-year-old phenom fouled out to first base in the third inning and bounced into a fielder’s choice in the fifth inning. While he has shown flashes of greatness, it has been a struggle overall through his first 30 games — slashing a troublesome .219/.265/.352 with four homers, 13 RBI, six stolen bases and a 35/7 K/BB ratio over 114 plate appearances. It seems like the Brewers are content sticking with him and letting him take his lumps at the big league level, but if the struggles continue at this rate, eventually something may have to give.

Frazier goes hitless vs. Rangers

Adam Frazier went 0-for-3 before being removed for defense Sunday against the Rangers. Frazier got the nod in right field today even though he came in with a .176/.300/.206 line in 80 plate appearances. That’s really the problem with signing an Adam Frazier. He’s not this bad, but he’s also very unlikely to be very good and managers just love forcing him into the lineup. Since the beginning of 2022, he has 1,140 plate appearances with a .234 average, a .300 OBP and a .337 slugging percentage.

Brewers vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

Royals are 13-5 SU in their last 18 games at home

Brewers are 19-7 SU in their last 26 games against an opponent in the American League

Royals are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games against an opponent in the National League

Brewers vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Brewers’ last eight road games, is 9-3 in their last 12 games when playing the Royals on the road and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of May. On the other side, the under is 10-4 in the Royals’ last 14 games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight games at home and has cashed in five out of their last seven games against an opponent in the National League.

Brewers vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5