Brewers vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Milwaukee couldn’t hold onto a small lead on Monday night in Kansas City and dropped its third straight game. Will it become four straight when the Brewers vs. Royals series continues at 7:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Milwaukee Brewers (+110) at 930 Kansas City Royals (-130); o/u 9

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Brewers vs. Royals: Public Bettors Taking Kansas City

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yelich takes batting practice on Monday

Christian Yelich (back) was able to take part in batting practice on the field before Monday’s game against the Royals. Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters that this was likely the final step before Yelich can return to the lineup. That could mean Yelich won’t take part in a rehab assignment, and assuming he recovers well from this session, the 32-year-old could be back in the lineup by the end of the week.

Garcia hits two-run RBI single in KC win

Maikel Garcia went 1-for-2 with a two-run RBI single to help lift the Royals to a 3-2 win versus the Brewers on Monday. It wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done. Garcia got great contact on a sinker off Elvis Peguero in the sixth inning that got in between shortstop and second base. According to Statcast, the hit probability was just 41%, but with an exit velocity of 106.5 MPH, Garcia definitely earned the hit. The 24-year-old is slashing .236/.292/.671 with four homers and 22 RBI this season.

Brewers vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Kansas City

Royals are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games at home

Royals are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

Brewers are 19-8 SU in their last 27 games against an opponent in the American League

Brewers vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Brewers’ last seven games, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and has cashed in five out of their last six games played in the month of May. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Royals’ last 21 games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Brewers and has cashed in eight out of their last nine home games.

Brewers vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9