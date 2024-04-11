Brewers vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals will wrap up their series on Thursday afternoon when the Reds host the Brewers at 1:10 p.m. ET. With Freddy Peralta set to oppose Nick Martinez in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in today’s Brewers vs. Reds finale?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Milwaukee Brewers (-126) at 904 Cincinnati Reds (+108); o/u 8.5

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Brewers vs. Reds: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee in Finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chourio leads Brewers to win on Wednesday

Jackson Chourio went 1-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base on Wednesday, leading the Brewers to a 7-2 victory over the Reds. Chourio extended Milwaukee’s early lead with a run-scoring single off Reds ace Hunter Greene in the second inning. He picked up an additional RBI with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly and also added his second stolen base of his rookie campaign in this one. The 20-year-old top prospect has been sensational so far, batting .282 (11-for-39) with two homers, nine RBI and two steals through 10 games to open his career.

Cruz collects to hits, including HR

Elly De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with a solo homer on Wednesday in the Reds’ loss to the Brewers. De La Cruz took Brewers reliever Bryse Wilson deep in the fifth inning for his third round-tripper in his last three games. More importantly, he hasn’t struck out in any of those contests. The dynamic 22-year-old has begun to shake off an ice-cold slow start at the plate with some serious signs of life over the last couple days.

Brewers vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 10 games against Cincinnati

Brewers are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games when playing on the road against Cincinnati

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Cincinnati’s last 12 games at home

Brewers vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. Peralta has been nails against the current Reds roster. Over the course of 46 plate appearances, Cincinnati owns a .150 batting average against Peralta, who has displayed a 37.0 strikeout rate to go with an 8.7 walk rate versus the Reds. While he struggled trying to get through the final inning of his last start, he’ll take a 3.09 ERA into today’s start and has looked sharp in the early going.

As for Martinez, he has merely been fine thus far. He struck out six but surrendered five runs to the Mets in his last start. He also allowed three runs in a no-decision versus the Nationals in his first outing of the season. The current Milwaukee roster hasn’t exactly owned Martinez, but he also hasn’t been dominant in his career versus the Brewers. He’ll probably go five and give up three runs, which should be all the run support Peralta needs.

Brewers vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -126