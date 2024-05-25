Brewers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Boston to face the Red Sox in a matinee matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on NESN. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Colin Rea (MIL) vs. Nick Pivetta (BOS)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 29-21 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 27-23 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 26-25 straight up this year. Boston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 23-28 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

927 Milwaukee Brewers (+124) at 928 Boston Red Sox (-149); o/u 9.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: NESN

Brewers vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher William Contreras had a big day at the plate in his team’s 7-2 road win over Boston on Friday night. Hitting out of the number 2 spot in the lineup, the Milwaukee backstop went 2 for 4 with a 2-run homer and a walk to help spur his team to victory. On the season, Contreras is slashing .337/.412/.538 with 43 runs scored, 3 steals, 8 home runs, and 42 RBIs. You’ll likely have to pay a premium in DFS but William Contreras could be well worth it on Saturday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran recorded three hits in his club’s 7-2 home loss to the Brewers on Friday night. The Corona, California native went 3 for 5 with a double while hitting out of the leadoff spot for Boston. Duran is slashing .278/.345/.469 with 31 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, 3 homers, and 21 RBIs on the campaign. Duran has an OPS of .869 against right-handed pitchers this year, so he’s worth DFS consideration with the Brewers sending righty Colin Rea to the mound on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 16-12 straight up after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 17-12 straight up as the road team this season.

Boston is 11-13 straight up after a loss this season.

Boston is 10-14 straight up as the home team this season.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

Milwaukee has been one of the best road teams in baseball this year, while the Red Sox have been one of the poorest home teams in the majors in 2024. The problem for Boston has been hitting for most of the season. The Red Sox rank outside the top 10 in batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored, and RBIs on the campaign. They will be facing Brewers starter Colin Rea who has only faced one Boston hitter in his career (Tyler O’Neill).

In those types of matchups, the pitcher usually benefits because the opposing team hasn’t seen his pitches before, and it could take multiple innings for them to get their timing down. The game could be over by then. The Brewers were up 6-1 after 5 innings on Friday night and they cruised to an easy 7-2 win. I could see a similar scenario playing out on Saturday afternoon. I like Milwaukee to win this one outright as money-line underdogs on the road in Fenway Park.

Brewers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +124