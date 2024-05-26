Brewers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in Boston to face the Red Sox in a matinee matchup at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on NESN. It’s the third game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Brewers cover the run-line as road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Tobias Myers (MIL) vs. Tanner Houck (BOS)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 30-21 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 28-23 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 26-26 straight up this year. Boston is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 23-29 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Milwaukee Brewers (+120) at 978 Boston Red Sox (-145); o/u 9.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: NESN

Brewers vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz got the biggest hit of the game on Saturday evening. Hitting out of the 8-spot in the lineup, Ortiz laced a two-out, two-run double to left center field that officially blew the game open for his team. The hit put Milwaukee up 5-0, and they would go on to cruise to a 6-3 victory. Ortiz has secured an everyday role at third base, and he’s doing a lot with that opportunity. The Garden Grove, CA native is hitting .285 with an OPS of .883 this year. He’s hit 5 homers, driven in 18 runs, scored 16 runs, and stolen a base this season. Ortiz might be a nice value play in DFS on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI singles in his club’s 6-3 home loss to the Brewers on Saturday afternoon. Rafaela was one of two players on his team to record multiple hits and was the only player on his squad to knock in multiple runs on Saturday.

Rafaela has 2 homers, 6 RBIs, 6 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases over the past 15 days. He could be a nice cost-effective option at shortstop if you’d like to spend your salary cap elsewhere when it comes to filling out your DFS lineup on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 17-12 ATS after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 18-12 ATS as the road team this season.

Boston is an MLB-worst 6-19 ATS as the home team this season.

Boston is 6-21 ATS as a favorite this season.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

The Brewers have won the first two games of this series against the Red Sox in Boston by a combined score of 13-5. Milwaukee used an opener and piggyback starter in both games to great effect. It’s not quite clear if they plan to do the same again on Sunday. The only certainty is that Milwaukee lefty Jared Koenig will not be the opener if the Brewers do elect to use one for a third straight contest.

I like the Brewers as run-line underdogs in this game. Milwaukee is 20-9 ATS as an underdog and 23-20 ATS when playing on no rest this season. What’s more, the Brewers are 12-10 ATS in non-league games and 25-22 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Brewers money line of +120 does look appealing, but I’ll take Milwaukee +1.5 runs at -170 odds on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +1.5