Brewers vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals will meet at 12:35 p.m. ET on Thursday as the Brewers vs. Pirates series draws to a conclusion from PNC Park. With Freddy Peralta set to oppose Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play for bettors this afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Milwaukee Brewers (-124) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (+106); o/u 7

12:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Brewers vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

Contreras collects three hits in Brewers’ win

William Contreras went 3-for-4 with a walk, run scored and an RBI on Wednesday night, leading the Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Contreras hit out of the leadoff spot for the Brewers on Wednesday and reached base in four of his five plate appearances. He opened the scoring in the game with an RBI single off of Luis Ortiz in the third inning, then trotted home as Blake Perkins worked a bases-loaded walk. With his three-hit attack, the 26-year-old backstop is slashing a sizzling .359/.439/.543 with four homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base through his first 23 games.

Reynolds’ two-run HR only offense for PIT

Bryan Reynolds clubbed a two-run homer on Wednesday night, providing all of the Pirates’ offense in a losing effort against the Brewers. The 29-year-old slugger got the Bucs on the board in the home half of the third inning, launching a 402-foot (103.1 mph EV) two-run shot off of right-hander Bryse Wilson that pulled the Pirates to within a run at 3-2. That would be as close as they would get. Reynolds also drew a walk and struck out twice in the ballgame, finishing the night 1-for-3. For the season, he’s now hitting .263/.386/.411 with three homers, 15 RBI and a pair of stolen bases through his first 25 games.

Brewers vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Milwaukee’s last 8 games against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Pittsburgh’s last 21 games at home

Brewers vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 11-4 in their last 15 road games and are 13-5 in their last 18 games when facing foes from the National League Central. On the other side, the Pirates are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall and are 2-5 in their last seven home games.

Brewers vs. Pirates MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -124