Brewers vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Mets win as home favorites?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in New York to face the Mets at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday night. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Jose Quintana (MIL) vs. David Peterson (NYM)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 48-38 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 45-41 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 49-38 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 45-42 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Milwaukee Brewers (+132) at 902 New York Mets (-157); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Brewers vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich reached base twice in his team’s 7-3 loss to the Mets in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. In that game, the 2018 NL MVP went 1 for 3 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Yelich is hitting .259 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of .797 across 309 at-bats. Christian Yelich is batting .345 with an OPS of 1.010 over his last 30 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday night.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets designated hitter Francisco Lindor recorded multiple hits in his club’s 7-3 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 5-time All-Star went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Lindor is hitting .261 with 17 homers, 46 RBIs, 13 steals, and an OPS of .787 across 341 at-bats this year. The Caguas, Puerto Rico, native is batting .322 with an OPS of .954 in home games this season. That fact makes Francisco Lindor worth a look in most DFS formats for Thursday’s game at Citi Field.

Brewers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 2-4 straight up in their last 6 games against New York.

Milwaukee is 1-2 straight up in their last 3 games overall.

New York is 28-20 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 38-25 straight up in National League games this season.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Mets here. A few relevant statistics will make the case for New York in this contest. The Mets are 30-13 straight up as the home team and 27-10 straight up as a home favorite this year. What’s more, New York is 34-27 straight up in non-division games and 39-22 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Mets are 42-30 straight up when playing on no rest and 45-35 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is New York -157 on the money line over Milwaukee at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -157