Brewers vs. Mets MLB Prediction: Will rookie phenom win again?

Reeling from a bruising series opener, the Mets face a resilient Brewers squad looking to capitalize and carry momentum. Milwaukee’s recent hot streak contrasts sharply with New York’s offensive stagnation, making this second game a pivotal moment early in the series at Citi Field. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Brewers vs. Mets matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, New York

Brewers vs. Mets Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Brewers are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Mets, who are +110 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Milwaukee.

Probable Starters

Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski — undefeated at 3–0 with a 1.12 ERA, having shut down opponents through three starts.

Mets: Expected TBD, but Mets typically lean on a rotation arm following Clay Holmes’s strong showing in Game 1.

Team Trends & Stats

Milwaukee maintains a robust bat—averaging 4.7 runs/game (8th in MLB) with solid team defense (3.77 ERA).

New York has struggled at the plate lately, posting just 2.9 runs/game across 15 contests, though their pitching holds steady at a 3.46 ERA.

Matchup Insights

Misiorowski brings dominant recent form that could disrupt a Mets offense that’s sputtering.

With Mets starters backed by a shaky bullpen, Milwaukee might seize early control and protect a lead late in the game.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Prediction

Pitched-Control Outlook: Misiorowski is likely to navigate deep into the game unscathed. Meanwhile, the Mets’ offense struggles to generate consistent blow, leaning on discrepancies to drive runs.

Offensive Edge: Brewers bats — led by players like Yelich and Frelick — seem poised to capitalize. The Mets offense has yet to wake from its slump.

Milwaukee wins behind a strong performance from Misiorowski and timely hitting from their lineup.

Brewers vs. Mets MLB PREDICTION: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -130