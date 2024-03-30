Brewers vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With DL Hall set to oppose Luis Severino in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Saturday’s Brewers vs. Mets contest at 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Milwaukee Brewers (+106) at 902 New York Mets (-124); o/u 7.5

1:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Brewers vs. Mets: Bettors all over L.A.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yelich clobbers solo home run on Friday

Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 and clubbed a solo homer on Friday afternoon, leading the Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Mets on Opening Day in New York. The Brewers fell behind early 1-0 on a second-inning homer by Starling Marte, but Yelich delivered the equalizer in the fourth inning — a 389-foot (108.7 mph EV) blast off of Mets’ southpaw José Quintana. The 32-year-old outfielder also singled twice and struck out in the ballgame. He had an impressive resurgent season with the Brewers in 2023 and if Opening Day was any indication, he appears to be in for a strong 2024 campaign as well.

Marte belts first home run of Season

Starling Marte belted his first home run of the season on Opening Day, accounting for the Mets’ lone tally in a loss to the Brewers. The dynamic 35-year-old outfielder opened the scoring in the second inning with a 381-foot (109.2 mph EV) solo shot after an eight-pitch battle with Brewers’ right-hander Freddy Peralta. Unfortunately, that would be the extent of the Mets’ offense in the ballgame. Marte finished the afternoon 1-for-3. As long as he’s able to avoid the injured list, he should be a nice discount source of power and speed for fantasy managers in 2024.

Brewers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 9 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Mets’ last 5 games against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Mets’ last 5 games when playing at home against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Milwaukee’s last 9 games against an opponent in the National League

Brewers vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers are 21-8 in their last 29 games versus the Mets, winning eight out of their last nine versus New York, which includes Friday’s 3-1 victory at Citi Field. The Brewers are also 5-2 in their last seven road games and are 4-1 in their last five contests at Citi Field. On the other side, the Mets are just 3-7 in their last 10 games against the rest of the National League and have dropped four out of their last five games when facing opponents from the National League Central.

Brewers vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +106