Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Joe Ross set to oppose Ryan Weathers in Monday night’s Brewers vs. Marlins matchup, what’s the smart bet at 6:40 p.m. ET from loanDepot park in Miami, FL?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Milwaukee Brewers (-142) at 954 Miami Marlins (+120); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

loanDepot park, Miami, FL

Brewers vs. Marlins: Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Turang doubles in loss to Astros

Brice Turang went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, and a steal in a loss to the Astros. Turang had five solid at-bats on Sunday with two hard-hit outs as well. The 24-year-old is now up to 18 stolen bases on the year and has seen an uptick in fantasy value as he’s been leading off for Milwaukee. So far he’s been one of the better waiver wire claims of the year and there’s no reason to believe that will change any time soon.

Sanchez allows four runs in four innings

Sixto Sánchez allowed four earned runs in four innings on Sunday against the Mets. He struck out two and walked two. This version of Sánchez doesn’t get enough swings and misses to be a viable starter as his K% and Whiff% are both near the bottom of the league. The Mets jumped on Sánchez for a four-run first inning in which he threw 40 pitches with just two swings and misses. He did settle in some after the first and touched 96 MPH three times. His ERA as a starter rose to 6.52 in this loss.

Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Marlins are 15-36 SU in their last 51 games

Brewers are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games on the road

Marlins are 11-28 SU in their last 39 games against an opponent in the National League

Brewers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Brewers vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Brewers’ last 12 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five road games and has cashed in four out of their last five road games versus Miami. On the other side, the over is 11-3 in the Marlins’ last 14 games, is 20-6 in their last 26 home games and is 13-2 in their last 15 games when facing an opponent from the National League.

Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5