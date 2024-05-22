Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Brewers vs. Marlins

    With Freddy Peralta set to oppose Jesus Luzardo in Wednesday night’s Brewers vs. Marlins pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odd

    951 Milwaukee Brewers (-142) at 952 Miami Marlins (+120); o/u 7.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 22, 2024

    loanDepot park, Miami, FL

    Brewers vs. Marlins: Bettors Love Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Yelich delivers go-ahead two-run triple

    Christian Yelich delivered a go-ahead two-run triple in the eighth inning on Tuesday, lifting the Brewers to a 7-5 win over the Marlins. Yelich came through in the clutch against his former organization by victimizing Marlins lefty A.J. Puk with a two-out triple to right field that put Milwaukee ahead for good in a back-and-forth slugfest. The 32-year-old outfielder is batting .321 (26-for-81) with five homers and six steals through 22 contests.

    Anderson set to return from 10-day IL

    Isaac Azout of SBNation reports that the Marlins will activate Tim Anderson (back) off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Anderson was placed on the injured list May 13 with lower back tightness, so the shortstop will end up missing a little over a week. He’ll take over starting shortstop duties, and Tristan Gray will be optioned back to Triple-A in the corresponding move per Azout.

    Brewers are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games on the road

    Marlins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Marlins are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Brewers vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in 10 out of Milwaukee’s last 14 games overall, is 5-2 in the Brewers’ last seven road games and has cashed in five out of their last seven games when playing Miami on the road. On the other side, the over is 17-6 in the Marlins’ last 23 games overall, is 30-10 in their last 40 home games and is 10-2 in their last 12 games as an opponent from the National League.

    Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com