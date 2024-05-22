Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Freddy Peralta set to oppose Jesus Luzardo in Wednesday night’s Brewers vs. Marlins pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odd

951 Milwaukee Brewers (-142) at 952 Miami Marlins (+120); o/u 7.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 22, 2024

loanDepot park, Miami, FL

Brewers vs. Marlins: Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yelich delivers go-ahead two-run triple

Christian Yelich delivered a go-ahead two-run triple in the eighth inning on Tuesday, lifting the Brewers to a 7-5 win over the Marlins. Yelich came through in the clutch against his former organization by victimizing Marlins lefty A.J. Puk with a two-out triple to right field that put Milwaukee ahead for good in a back-and-forth slugfest. The 32-year-old outfielder is batting .321 (26-for-81) with five homers and six steals through 22 contests.

Anderson set to return from 10-day IL

Isaac Azout of SBNation reports that the Marlins will activate Tim Anderson (back) off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Anderson was placed on the injured list May 13 with lower back tightness, so the shortstop will end up missing a little over a week. He’ll take over starting shortstop duties, and Tristan Gray will be optioned back to Triple-A in the corresponding move per Azout.

Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games on the road

Marlins are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Brewers are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Marlins are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Brewers vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The total has gone over in 10 out of Milwaukee’s last 14 games overall, is 5-2 in the Brewers’ last seven road games and has cashed in five out of their last seven games when playing Miami on the road. On the other side, the over is 17-6 in the Marlins’ last 23 games overall, is 30-10 in their last 40 home games and is 10-2 in their last 12 games as an opponent from the National League.

Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5