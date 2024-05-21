Close Menu
    Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Marlins

    With Robert Gasser set to oppose Trevor Rogers in Tuesday night’s Brewers vs. Marlins pitching matchup, what’s the best bet ahead of first pitch at 6:40 p.m. ET from loanDepot park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 Milwaukee Brewers (-136) at 906 Miami Marlins (+116); o/u 8

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

    loanDepot park, Miami, FL

    Brewers vs. Marlins: Bettors Love Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Yelich walks twice, swipes two bags

    Christian Yelich walked twice and stole two bases on Monday in the Brewers’ extra-inning loss to the Marlins. Yelich walked and stole second base in the sixth inning before making a daring heads-up decision to steal home on Marlins starter Ryan Weathers later in the frame. It was his first multi-steal performance since back on Opening Day and just the 16th time he’s accomplished the feat in his career.

    Bell hits game-winning single

    Josh Bell went 2-for-4 with a game-winning RBI single on Monday, leading the Marlins to a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Brewers in a 10-inning marathon. Bell sent the Marlins faithful home in winning fashion with a sharp ground-ball single to right field in the 10th inning after Miami rallied in the previous frame to send the contest to extra innings. The switch-hitting 31-year-old slugger is batting .235/.320/.372 with 21 runs scored, six homers and 25 RBI across 207 plate appearances.

    Brewers are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games on the road

    Marlins are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

    Brewers are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games played on a Tuesday

    Marlins are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games at home

    Brewers vs. Marlins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of Milwaukee’s last five road games when playing on a Tuesday. The over is also 29-10 in the Marlins’ last 39 home games, is 16-6 in their last 22 games this season and has cashed in nine out of their last 11 games against a National League opponent.

    Brewers vs. Marlins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

