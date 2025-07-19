Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can L.A. even up the series?

The Milwaukee Brewers remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday night. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Freddy Peralta (MIL) vs. Emmet Sheehan (LAD)

The Milwaukee Brewers are 57-40 straight up this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 53-44 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 58-40 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 44-54 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Milwaukee Brewers (+113) at 908 Los Angeles Dodgers (-134); o/u 8.5

9:10 PM ET, Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Brewers vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin drove in all of his team’s runs in their 2-0 win over the Dodgers on Friday night. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Durbin is hitting .265 with 5 homers, 34 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .732 across 238 at-bats. Caleb Durbin is batting .395 with an OPS of 1.025 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman reached base twice in his club’s 2-0 loss to the Brewers on Friday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 9-time All-Star went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk. Freeman is hitting .298 with 10 homers, 49 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .848 in 319 at-bats this year. The 2024 World Series MVP is batting .321 with an OPS of .884 in home games this season. That fact makes Freddie Freeman worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 7-2 straight up in their last 9 games against Los Angeles.

Milwaukee is 8-0 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Los Angeles is 2-8 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The over is 52-44-2 in Los Angeles’s games this season.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee in this contest. A few relevant statistics will make the case for the Brewers winning in Los Angeles again on Saturday. The Brewers are 24-23 straight up in road games and 26-25 straight up as an underdog this year. What’s more, Milwaukee is 34-22 straight up after a win and 48-33 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Brewers are 36-25 straight up in National League games and 42-29 straight up in non-division games this season. Milwaukee is currently riding an 8-game winning streak, and I like them to stay hot here. The pick is the Brewers +113 on the money line over the Dodgers at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +113