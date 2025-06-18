Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago fly the W flag again?

​National League Central rivals will meet again when the Brewers vs. Cubs series continues at 8:05 p.m. ET. Will Chicago score another victory in the series? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight at Wrigley Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

8:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -146 moneyline favorites to knock off the Brewers, who are +132 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Love Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of the bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Series & Standings Context

The Cubs lead the NL Central at 45–28, edging out Milwaukee by about 5½ games, and are playing at a high level lately.

The Brewers (39–35) remain in second place and have surged behind stellar performances from rookie Jacob Misiorowski and Christian Yelich, though Yelich has missed time with a hand contusion.

Game Matchup & Pitching

Probable Starters:

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski makes his second career start, after a dazzling 5 no-hit innings debut.

Cubs: Jameson Taillon brings a strong form — 5–0 with a 1.91 ERA over his last 5 starts.

Bullpen Outlook:

Milwaukee’s relievers: Abner Uribe (1.31 ERA) and Trevor Megill (36 saves) anchor the backend.

Chicago’s relief corps: Ranked 4th in ERA—featuring Brad Keller, Ryan Pressly, Daniel Palencia, Drew Pomeranz and Genesis Cabrera.

Key Storylines

Cubs’ Offense: Powered by Seiya Suzuki (18 HR) and Pete Crow‑Armstrong, they lead MLB in runs per game — recently boosted by Suzuki’s go‑ahead 3‑run homer in a 5‑3 win tonight.

Brewers’ Momentum: Rookie Misiorowski’s debut and Yelich’s power make them dangerous, but the lineup lacks depth compared to Chicago.

Injuries & Depth: Brewers missing Garrett Mitchell (IL) among others; Cubs coping without Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Miguel Amaya.

Rivalry Fuel: This long-running I‑94 Central rivalry always adds stakes — Chicago holds a slight edge this year, but Milwaukee remains close behind.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Expect a classic NL Central pitching duel with a late offensive pitch.

Misiorowski shows flashes but gives up 3 runs through 5 innings.

Taillon delivers 6 frames with 2 earned runs allowed.

Both bullpens allow a run each late, but Chicago’s hitters push one more through.

Chicago should edge this one thanks to experience, offensive depth, and strong bullpen support. Milwaukee’s youth and power will keep it close, but the Cubs’ lineup should deliver in key moments.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -146