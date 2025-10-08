Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Milwaukee sweep Chicago?

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 12:12 am by Alex Becker

The Milwaukee Brewers head to Chicago to face the Cubs at 5:08 PM ET on Wednesday evening on TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. It’s Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Brewers vs. Cubs betting prediction.

Milwaukee leads the best-of-5 series 2-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Quinn Priester (MIL) vs. Jameson Taillon (CHC)

The Milwaukee Brewers went 97-65 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 91-73 ATS this season.

The Chicago Cubs went 92-70 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Cubs are 78-89 ATS this season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Milwaukee Brewers (+102) at 910 Chicago Cubs (-120); o/u 6.5

5:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

TV: TBS/truTV/HBO Max

Brewers vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn reached base twice in his team’s 7-3 win over the Cubs on Monday night in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. In that game, the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. During the regular season, Vaughn hit .254 with 14 homers, 65 RBIs, and an OPS of .718 across 406 at-bats. Andrew Vaughn is batting .364 with an OPS of .934 over his last 15 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday night.

Chicago Cubs DFS Spin

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki drove in all of his club’s runs in their 7-3 loss to the Brewers on Monday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Tokyo, Japan, native went 1 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. Across 571 regular-season at-bats, Suzuki hit .245 with 32 homers, 103 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .804. The 31-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .308 with an OPS of 1.280 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Seiya Suzuki worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against Chicago.

Milwaukee is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Chicago is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Chicago is 6-12 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

I like Milwaukee to close out Chicago here. The main reason is that the Brewers will be starting 25-year-old right-hander Quinn Priester on Wednesday. In 29 appearances (24 starts) spanning 157.1 innings this season, Priester is 13-3 with a 3.32 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP, a 2.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 7.6 K/9, and a .245 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, Milwaukee is 21-8 straight up in Priester’s 29 appearances this season, including a stretch of 19 wins in a row spanning from May 30th to September 18th. I think Priester pitches well enough for the Brewers to earn an outright win and series sweep in Chicago on Wednesday night. The pick is Milwaukee +102 on the money line over Chicago at Bovada.lv.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +102