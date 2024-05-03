Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Cubs
    Aug 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brewers vs. Cubs series opens at 2:20 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon. With Joe Ross set to oppose Hayden Wesneski in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board today at Wrigley Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    901 Milwaukee Brewers (+108) at 902 Chicago Cubs (-126); o/u 7.5

    2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Brewers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Chicago

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Adames hits a pair of home runs

    Willy Adames hit a pair of homers to drive in four runs against his former team in a win over the Rays on Wednesday. Adames has three homers and eight RBI the last two days. It looked like he might bat lower in the order than usual this year, and he did hit fifth against the Mets on Opening Day. However, he’s hit fourth or higher every game since, and he’s now up to 21 RBI in 30 games for the season.

    Morel connects on a three-run homer

    Christopher Morel connected on a three-run homer Thursday in an extra-inning loss to the Mets. Morel extended the Cubs’ lead to 4-0 in the fifth with a three-run blast off Adrian Houser. The second-year infielder has gone deep five times, and he’s now up to 17 RBI over Chicago’s 32 games. It’s nice to see some offensive success again, as Morel has scuffled as of late to drop his line to .209/.287/.383.

    Brewers are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games on the road

    Cubs are 20-8 SU in their last 28 games at home

    Brewers are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Cubs are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Brewers’ last six games against the Cubs, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 5-1 in their last six games at Wrigley Field. On the other side, the under is 7-3 in the Cubs last 10 games overall, has hit in five of their last six games played at Wrigley Field and is 5-2 in their last seven home games played on a Friday.

    Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

