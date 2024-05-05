Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brewers vs. Cubs series heads to a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET. With Freddy Peralta set to oppose Javier Assad in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today at Wrigley Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Milwaukee Brewers (-122) at 904 Chicago Cubs (+104); o/u 6.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Perkins hits two-run home run

Blake Perkins went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk on Saturday against the Cubs. The Cubs were held scoreless until the seventh inning. After Oliver Dunn plated a run with a triple, Perkins added two more with a blast to right center field off of Keegan Thompson. He later drew a walk in the ninth and scored on a single by William Contreras. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .267/.371/.444 with four homers, 18 runs scored, 13 RBI, and three steals across 105 plate appearances.

Hoerner homers, steals base in win

Nico Hoerner went 2-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base in a 6-5 win over the Brewers. Hoerner put the Cubs on the board right away, taking Tobias Myers deep for a solo homer to lead off the first inning, his first homer of the season. He added a base hit to lead off the seventh, then stole second for his fifth steal of the season. The 26-year-old second baseman is heating up at the plate, with multiple hits in three of his last four games. Hoerner is slashing .286/.364/.397 with 20 runs scored and eight RBI across 143 plate appearances.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Brewers are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games on the road

Cubs are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games at home

Brewers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the National League

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 6-2 in the Brewers’ last eight games against the Cubs, are 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 6-2 in their last eight games when playing on the road against Chicago. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Cubs’ last seven games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight home games and is 17-7 in their last 24 games played in May.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 6.5