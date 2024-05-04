Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brewers vs. Cubs series continues on Saturday afternoon when Tobias Myers opposes Jameson Taillon in the pitching matchup at 2:20 p.m. ET. Will the Cubs even the series with a win today or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Milwaukee Brewers (+112) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-132); o/u 8.5

2:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Brewers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wiemer removed from Friday’s game

Joey Wiemer was removed from Friday afternoon’s contest against the Cubs after suffering an apparent knee injury in the ninth inning. Wiemer was fielding a ball off the bat of Nico Hoerner in the eighth inning when it appeared as though his cleat got caught in the grass, causing his knee to buckle. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, though he was hobbling quite a bit. He’ll head for further testing.

Mervis goes hitless vs. Brewers

Matt Mervis went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Friday, leaving him 3-for-26 since his callup. Especially with Pete Crow-Armstrong starting off well, Mervis needs to heat up if he’s going to have much chance of sticking around after Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki return. The Cubs would be content with Mike Tauchman as their lefty DH once they have a healthy outfield.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Brewers are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games on the road

Cubs are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games at home

Brewers are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 6-1 in the Brewers’ last seven games against the Cubs, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 6-1 in their last seven games when playing at Wrigley Field. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Cubs’ last seven home games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games overall and is 6-2 in their last eight games against National League opponents.

Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5