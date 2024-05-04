Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Brewers vs. Cubs

    The Brewers vs. Cubs series continues on Saturday afternoon when Tobias Myers opposes Jameson Taillon in the pitching matchup at 2:20 p.m. ET. Will the Cubs even the series with a win today or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Milwaukee Brewers (+112) at 952 Chicago Cubs (-132); o/u 8.5

    2:20 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Brewers vs. Cubs: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Wiemer removed from Friday’s game

    Joey Wiemer was removed from Friday afternoon’s contest against the Cubs after suffering an apparent knee injury in the ninth inning. Wiemer was fielding a ball off the bat of Nico Hoerner in the eighth inning when it appeared as though his cleat got caught in the grass, causing his knee to buckle. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, though he was hobbling quite a bit. He’ll head for further testing.

    Mervis goes hitless vs. Brewers

    Matt Mervis went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Friday, leaving him 3-for-26 since his callup. Especially with Pete Crow-Armstrong starting off well, Mervis needs to heat up if he’s going to have much chance of sticking around after Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki return. The Cubs would be content with Mike Tauchman as their lefty DH once they have a healthy outfield.

    Cubs are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    Brewers are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games on the road

    Cubs are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games at home

    Brewers are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the National League

    Brewers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 6-1 in the Brewers’ last seven games against the Cubs, is 5-1 in their last six road games and is 6-1 in their last seven games when playing at Wrigley Field. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Cubs’ last seven home games, is 8-3 in their last 11 games overall and is 6-2 in their last eight games against National League opponents.

    Brewers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com