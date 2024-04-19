Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Brewers vs. Cardinals series will begin on Friday night at 8:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Considering Freddy Peralta will toe the rubber for the Brewers in the opener, is Milwaukee the best bet on the board in tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Milwaukee Brewers (-124) at 904 St. Louis Cardinals (+106); o/u 7.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Brewers vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Perkins helps Brewers edge Padres

Blake Perkins singled in Brice Turang in the bottom of the eighth Wednesday to propel the Brewers past the Padres 1-0. Perkins wasn’t supposed to be such a big factor in the Milwaukee outfield this season. That said, Garrett Mitchell opened up on the IL. Now Christian Yelich is joining him, so Perkins the starter in center. He has more than held his own with a .324/.390/.486 line in 41 plate appearances. There probably won’t be any mixed-league value here, but as strong as he is defensively, he doesn’t need to hit all that well to help the Brewers.

Cards drop series finale vs. A’s

Steven Matz was tagged for five runs over five innings on Wednesday in a loss to the Athletics. Matz was unable to capitalize on an extremely favorable matchup out at pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum, surrendering seven hits, including a two-run homer to speedster Esteury Ruiz. He struck out four and also handed out a trio of free passes. He had allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his first three starts to open the season. He’ll bring a serviceable 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12/6 K/BB ratio across 20 innings (four starts) into a home matchup on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games played on a Friday.

Cardinals are 4-20 SU in their last 24 games played on a Friday.

Brewers are 11-0 SU in their last 11 games played on a Friday.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Milwaukee’s last 13 games.

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. Peralta is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP across 17 2/3 innings (three starts) to begin his 2024 campaign. He earned the win on Friday against the Orioles after allowing one run on five hits while striking out 11 over six innings. Dude is locked in and tonight will face a St. Louis offense that owns a meager 88 wRC+ against right-handed pitching this season.

On the other side, Kyle Gibson somehow threw a gem in his first start against the Padres but returned to earth in his last two outings. He’s now 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA and 1.21 WHIP after taking the loss against the Diamondbacks after allowing four runs on six hits with three walks. The Brewers’ wRC+ versus righties is 127, which is third-highest in baseball behind only the Braves (139) and Orioles (132).

Brewers vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -124