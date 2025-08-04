Brewers vs. Braves Prediction: Is Milwaukee a no-brainer Bet?

​ The Brewers, owners of the National League’s best record, head to Truist Park on Monday night. They will open a three-game set against the struggling Braves. Riding a wave of momentum after a dominant series sweep in Washington, the Brewers look to keep their offense rolling. Rising right-hander Quinn Priester will lead their efforts. Meanwhile, the Braves return home after a mixed road trip and will hand the ball to newly acquired veteran Erick Fedde. They are trying to stabilize a pitching staff battered by injuries. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Brewers vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves

7:15 p.m. ET, Monday, August 4, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Brewers are -142 moneyline favorites to beat the Braves, who are +128 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Love Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of the bets are on the Brewers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently. Therefore, make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

Milwaukee Brewers (67–44, 1st in NL Central) arrive in Atlanta playing some of the best baseball in MLB. They’ve won six of their last seven games. They just crushed Washington in a three-game sweep, collecting a franchise-record 56 hits over the series. The team boasts a .257 batting average (second in MLB) and ranks fifth in total runs scored (555). They are backed by elite contact metrics and solid power production.

Atlanta Braves (47–63, 4th in NL East) have struggled this season. They recovered only recently with a series win over Cincinnati that snapped a long skid. The club is beset by injuries—five of their starting pitchers, including Grant Holmes and Chris Sale, are on the IL. This situation forced them to add Erick Fedde in late July.

Starting Pitchers

Quinn Priester (Milwaukee) continues to shine. At 10–2 with a 3.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 1⁄3 innings, he’s been Milwaukee’s most reliable arm all season. In two prior starts against Atlanta, he’s tossed 10 innings with a 4.50 ERA. However, he included a six-inning, one-run performance in June, striking out seven.

Erick Fedde (Atlanta), newly acquired from St. Louis, enters with a 3–11 record and 5.33 ERA in 20 starts. His debut start for the Braves last week was rocky: 4 2⁄3 innings, four earned runs and just three Ks. Overall, against Milwaukee in his career he’s 2–4 with a 5.77 ERA across 39 innings.

Matchup Insight

Priester’s strengths include excellent command (36 walks vs. 89 Ks), a 1.23 WHIP, and excellent performance against lefties. He holds them to a .216 average, which is key for facing Atlanta’s lineup heavy with left-handed power (like Olson and Riley).

Fedde’s liabilities include high walk rate (49 in 106 innings) and penalties vs left-handed hitters (.291 average, .505 slugging). Additionally, he has shown inconsistent results since joining the Braves.

Milwaukee’s bullpen remains deep and reliable, offering elite setup arms and closing options. In contrast, Atlanta’s relief corps is taxed following struggles in their rotation.

Brewers vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

With Priester bringing command and consistency and Fedde still finding his footing, Milwaukee holds the clear edge. The Brewers’ offense, capable of punishing former White Sox/Cardinals starter Fedde, paired with their strong bullpen, should carry the day.

Final Projection: Brewers 6, Braves 4.

Brewers vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -142