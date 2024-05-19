Close Menu
    Brewers vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Brewers vs. Astros
    Aug 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    With Colin Rea set to oppose Spencer Arrighetti in Sunday’s Brewers vs. Astros matchup, what’s the top bet in today’s 2:10 p.m. series finale from Minute Maid Park in Houston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    925 Milwaukee Brewers (+110) at 926 Houston Astros (-130); o/u 9

    2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Brewers vs. Astros: Public Bettors Backing Milwaukee

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Contreras connects for three-run homer

    William Contreras connected on a three-run homer to help the Brewers to a 4-2 win over the Astros on Saturday. Contreras absolutely shellacked a Justin Verlander offering to center — travelling an estimated 428 feet — to give the Brew Crew a 4-1 lead. The 26-year-old backstop has been sensational in 2024 with seven homers, 37 RBI and an OPS of .990. That’s a star level of offense even before you consider that he’s doing it as a catcher.

    Meyers hits solo home run in loss

    Jake Meyers hit a solo homer in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday. Meyers got the Astros to within a run with a solo homer in the fifth off of Bryse Wilson. The outfielder also singled twice for a three-hit game, and it bumps his average up to .286. He’s quietly put together a strong first third of the season even while the Astros have disappointed collectively.

    Brewers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Astros are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home

    Brewers are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

    Astros are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

    Brewers vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Brewers’ last 11 games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine games when playing on the road against Houston and is 11-4 I their last 15 interleague games. On the other side, the total has gone over in six out of Houston’s last eight home games played on a Sunday.

    Brewers vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9

