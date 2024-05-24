Braves vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Braves vs. Pirates series begins at 6:40 p.m. ET from PNC Park on Friday night. With the Braves listed as a sizable road favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the smart play for bettors tonight in Pittsburgh?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Atlanta Braves (-162) at 952 Pittsburgh Pirates (+136); o/u 9.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Braves vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Favoring Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kelenic hits go-ahead home run in win vs. Cubs

Jarred Kelenic slugged a go-ahead solo homer on Thursday, powering the Braves to a 3-0 victory over the Cubs. Kelenic connected for a tie-breaking fifth-inning solo shot to right-center field off Cubs reliever Hayden Wesneski. It was just third round-tripper of the season and wound up being one of just 10 hits combined in a rare low-scoring afternoon showdown at Wrigley Field.

Reynolds has three hits in loss to Giants

Bryan Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a homer in a loss Thursday to the Giants. Reynolds hit one of three homers for the Pirates on Thursday. The 29-year-old also singled twice to push his average to .260 with a .772 OPS. Reynolds should continue to see those numbers climb as we get deeper into the season based on his track record.

Braves vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Braves are 19-6 SU in their last 25 games against Pittsburgh

Pirates are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

Braves are 36-15 SU in their last 51 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Pirates are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Braves vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 11-4 in the Pirates’ last 15 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 10-4 in their last 14 games when facing an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the over is 7-1 in the Braves’ last eight games against Pittsburgh and has cashed in five out of Atlanta’s six games at PNC Park.

Braves vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5