Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Pirates

    The Braves vs. Pirates series begins at 6:40 p.m. ET from PNC Park on Friday night. With the Braves listed as a sizable road favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the smart play for bettors tonight in Pittsburgh?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Atlanta Braves (-162) at 952 Pittsburgh Pirates (+136); o/u 9.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Braves vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Favoring Atlanta

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kelenic hits go-ahead home run in win vs. Cubs

    Jarred Kelenic slugged a go-ahead solo homer on Thursday, powering the Braves to a 3-0 victory over the Cubs. Kelenic connected for a tie-breaking fifth-inning solo shot to right-center field off Cubs reliever Hayden Wesneski. It was just third round-tripper of the season and wound up being one of just 10 hits combined in a rare low-scoring afternoon showdown at Wrigley Field.

    Reynolds has three hits in loss to Giants

    Bryan Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a homer in a loss Thursday to the Giants. Reynolds hit one of three homers for the Pirates on Thursday. The 29-year-old also singled twice to push his average to .260 with a .772 OPS. Reynolds should continue to see those numbers climb as we get deeper into the season based on his track record.

    Braves are 19-6 SU in their last 25 games against Pittsburgh

    Pirates are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

    Braves are 36-15 SU in their last 51 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Pirates are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Braves vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 11-4 in the Pirates’ last 15 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 10-4 in their last 14 games when facing an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the over is 7-1 in the Braves’ last eight games against Pittsburgh and has cashed in five out of Atlanta’s six games at PNC Park.

    Braves vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com