Braves vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Pittsburgh will go for a sweep when the Braves vs. Pirates series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET. With Chris Sale set to oppose Martin Perez in today’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 8-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Atlanta Braves (-162) at 952 Pittsburgh Pirates (+136); o/u 9.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Braves vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Favoring Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Riley remains out for Braves

Austin Riley (side) remains out of the lineup for Saturday’s showdown against the Pirates. Yikes. Riley has progressed to taking batting practice without any issues, but it appears the Braves don’t want to take any chances here. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told reports Friday that he doesn’t expect Riley back until Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. The 27-year-old fantasy star hasn’t played since May 12 and will miss his 12th consecutive contest on Saturday afternoon at PNC Park. It’ll be Zack Short drawing another start at the hot corner in his absence.

Bednar earns the save for Bucs

David Bednar worked around two hits to get a save with a scoreless inning against Atlanta on Saturday. Bednar put the tying run at the plate in the form of Ronald Acuña Jr., but he was able to get Acuña Jr. to hit into a fielder’s choice. The 29-year-old has had his share of struggles in 2024, but he was able to lower his ERA to 6.75 while picking up his 11th save.

Braves vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games at home

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 21 of Atlanta’s last 25 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 24 of Atlanta’s last 29 games

Braves vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over has hit in seven out of the Pirates’ last 10 games overall, is 8-2 in their last 10 games played at PNC Park and is 7-3 in their last 10 games when playing an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Braves’ last 11 games against the Pirates and is 6-1 in their last seven road games versus Pittsburgh.

Braves vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8