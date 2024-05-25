Braves vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After Atlanta was blown out last night in Pittsburgh, what’s the smart bet in Saturday’s Braves vs. Pirates matchup? First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, as Reynaldo Lopez will oppose Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Atlanta Braves (-158) at 904 Pittsburgh Pirates (+134); o/u 8.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Braves vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Favoring Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run on Friday in a loss to the Pirates. Acuña sent Bailey Falter packing in the eighth inning, but only cut the Pirates lead to 11-3. The full season line remains a disappointment, but his OPS has trickled up to .712 which is in the same range as teammates Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson.

Gonzales hits double in win vs. Braves

Nick Gonzales went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, four RBI, and run scored in a win against the Braves on Friday. Gonzales has been an RBI machine with 13 in 13 starts since being called up on May 10th along with five extra-base hits. His batted ball metrics match the power output thus far despite his lack of plate discipline. The Pirates offense has looked much better with him in the lineup and he should remain a fixture for them at second base while he hits like this.

Braves vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 20 of Atlanta’s last 24 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 23 of Atlanta’s last 28 games

Braves vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 12-4 in the Pirates’ last 16 games overall, is 9-2 in their last 11 home games and is 11-4 in their last 15 games against National League opponents. On the other side, the over is 8-3 in the Braves’ last 11 games against the Pirates, is 8-3 in their last 11 games when playing the Pittsburgh at PNC Park and is 30-12 in their last 42 games when facing an opponent from the NL Central Division.

Braves vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5