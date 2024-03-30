Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After rallying late with their outstanding offense, will Atlanta take another game at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Phillies matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Atlanta Braves (-134) at 904 Philadelphia Phillies (+114); o/u 8

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 30, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Braves vs. Phillies: Bettors Backing Atlanta Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Olson finishes with three doubles in Opener

Matt Olson went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI on Friday as the Braves throttled the Phillies 9-3 on Opening Day. The Braves’ offense was held scoreless through six innings by Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler, but they absolutely feasted when the bullpen took over. That included a three-run double by Olson off of Connor Brogdon to cap off a seven-run rally in the eighth inning. Olson had also doubled to start the frame off of Jose Alvarado and scored on an RBI single by Michael Harris II. The Braves’ offense is relentless.

Alvarado pummeled by Braves on Friday

José Alvarado was pummeled in Friday’s loss to the Braves on Opening Day, giving up five runs on three hits and a pair of walks in just 2/3 of an inning. Woof. The Phillies got six shutout innings from Zack Wheeler on Friday then turned to Jeff Hoffman to protect a two-run lead in the seventh inning. The right-hander gave up a pair of runs to tie the game.

Phillies’ skipper Rob Thomson then gave the ball to Alvarado in a tied game in the eighth inning. The left-hander allowed a leadoff double to Matt Olson and a one-out RBI single to Michael Harris II before walking Travis d’Arnaud. He battled back to strike out Orlando Arcia for the second out of the inning, then walked Adam Duvall and allowed an RBI single to Ronald Acuna Jr. before mercifully departing. All three of his inherited runners wound up scoring. Alvarado is still the most likely candidate to see saves for the Phillies, but yikes.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Atlanta is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road

Philadelphia is 12-4 SU in their last 16 games at home

Philadelphia is 11-4 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

Braves vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 12-5 in the Braves’ last 17 games dating back to last season, is 24-10 in their last 34 road games and is 13-5 in their last 18 games when facing a fellow National League East opponent. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Phillies’ last seven games against the Braves, is 10-4 in their last 14 games when playing Atlanta at Citizens Bank Park and has cashed in nine out of their last 12 games when they’re listed as an underdog.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8