Braves vs. Mets Prediction

The Braves will send Max Fried to the mound for Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Mets. The Mets will counter with Christian Scott. With the Braves listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the smart bet from NY?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

903 Atlanta Braves (-150) at 904 New York Mets (+135); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 12, 2023

Citi Field, Flushing, Queens

Braves vs. Mets Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

The Braves won their third straight contest on Friday night by a score of 4-2. Raisel Iglesias recorded his 200th career save, becoming just the 5th active pitcher to have 200 saves. Atlanta will look for their fourth straight victory on Saturday.

New York Mets DFS SPIN

Pete Alonso went 2-4 in Friday night’s loss, he was the only New York player to have a multi-hit game. The Mets face another matchup as Max Fried will take the mound on Saturday for Atlanta.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The Mets are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Atlanta is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Braves. New York struggled against Charlie Morton on Friday, I don’t think they will have much luck against Fried. The Mets will throw Chrisitan Scott a highly anticipated prospect after he pitched well against Tampa in his first start. The Braves’ offense is a different beast this is a tough matchup for your second career start. Atlanta wins.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Braves -150