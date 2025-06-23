Braves vs. Mets Prediction: Will New York pull off slight upset?

​The Braves and Mets open a new series Monday night at Citi Field, with both clubs heading in very different directions. The Mets have been one of baseball’s biggest first-half surprises, surging to the top of the NL East with strong pitching and timely hitting. Meanwhile, the Braves have underwhelmed and are looking to salvage momentum after a disappointing road swing. Monday’s game offers Atlanta a shot at redemption—and New York a chance to keep asserting its dominance over a division rival. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Mets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 23, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -125 moneyline favorites to knock off the Mets, who are +140 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Public Betting: Bettors Backing Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of the bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Overview

Braves (35–41) are coming off a 1–2 trip to Miami, with a 3.26 ERA from Spencer Schwellenbach (5–4), their probable starter tonight.

Mets (46–31) have dominated at home (27–10), led by Paul Blackburn (0–1, 6.92 ERA) taking the mound.

Series context: Atlanta has already dropped the season series 0–3 in Queens, falling 7–1 on June 20 and losing the last matchup 5–0 on June 18 .

Key Storylines

Braves offense struggling: They rank just 10th in MLB runs scored, with sluggish bats from Harris II, Albies, and shortstop replacing Profar (suspended).

Pitching contrast: Schwellenbach is solid this year (3.26 ERA, 92 K in ~97 IP) but Blackburn has been hit hard (6.92 ERA in limited work).

Mets eager to stay hot: Though stumbling 1–4 recently, New York is still atop the division and focused on a strong stretch of games versus NL East foes.

Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Schwellenbach should keep the Braves within striking distance with a quality start.

Blackburn could struggle early, giving the Mets room to build.

Offensive edge goes to Mets, especially against Atlanta’s shaky bullpen.

Expect a 4–2 victory for the Mets: they’ll likely score early, ride their home advantage, and rely on Edwin Díaz to close things out.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +105