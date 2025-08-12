Braves vs. Mets MLB Prediction: Will New York’s struggles continue?

The Atlanta Braves travel to Citi Field on Tuesday to take on the division-rival New York Mets in what could be one of the most closely watched matchups of the night. Both teams are within striking distance in the NL playoff picture, and every divisional game has added weight as the season enters its final third. The pitching matchup is headlined by Braves ace Spencer Strider, while the Mets counter with an unconventional starter in Clay Holmes, who has transitioned from a bullpen role into a starting one.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Braves, who are +110 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Pitching Matchup

Spencer Strider continues to be one of the most electric arms in baseball. After missing much of the previous season due to injury, he’s re-established himself in 2025 as a strikeout machine, currently leading the league in K/9. Strider’s fastball-slider combo remains dominant, and he’s done a better job this season limiting walks and hard contact. Against a Mets lineup that has been inconsistent — particularly when facing elite velocity — Strider could be in line for another double-digit strikeout performance if he’s on his game early.

On the other side, Clay Holmes represents a bit of a wild card. Formerly a high-leverage reliever, Holmes has been stretched out this season and has had mixed results in a starting role. While he’s kept the ball on the ground and avoided blow-up outings, he hasn’t shown the ability to go deep into games. The Braves, with a lineup stacked from top to bottom, may look to be aggressive early, knowing that Holmes likely won’t face their order a third time through. Atlanta’s ability to force the Mets’ bullpen into early action could be a difference-maker.

Game Preview

Offensively, the Braves remain a powerhouse. With Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Ronald Acuña Jr. leading the charge, Atlanta ranks near the top of the league in home runs and OPS. They’ve also feasted on right-handed pitching this year — bad news for Holmes and the Mets’ relief corps. New York, meanwhile, has shown flashes of offensive upside but remains reliant on timely hitting from Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. They’ve struggled mightily against high-strikeout pitchers, which doesn’t bode well against Strider’s profile.

Considering the starting pitching matchup, offensive depth, and recent form, the Braves appear to have the upper hand here. Unless the Mets can piece together a strong bullpen game and scratch out some runs early, this could tilt heavily in Atlanta’s favor.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Prediction

The Mets are currently in a freefall. They could correct course at some point but for now, I’m not laying plus odds with New York in a divisional matchup. Expect Strider to dominate and the Braves’ lineup to capitalize on a short outing from Holmes, as Atlanta takes the opener convincingly at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets MLB PREDICTION: ATLANTA BRAVES +110