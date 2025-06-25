Braves vs. Mets MLB Prediction: Will New York halt skid?

The Mets aim to halt their current slide while the Braves hope to continue their strong play. With Didier Fuentes set to oppose Clay Holmes in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Mets matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -150 moneyline favorites to beat the Braves, who are +125 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Matchup Snapshot

Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets • First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EDT, Citi Field

Probable Starters

Braves – Didier Fuentes (RHP, age 20)

Recently called up, Fuentes debuted on June 20, allowing four earned runs over five innings and taking the loss—his only MLB start to date.

A highly regarded Colombian prospect (#12 in Braves system), he brings swing-and-miss potential—shown by seven strikeouts in spring outings and nine Ks in a Double-A appearance.

Look for mid‑90s fastball with depth, mixed with off-speed offerings. As a youngster, he’s still refining control.

Mets – Clay Holmes (RHP, age 32)

Transitioned this season from bullpen to rotation, Holmes has delivered consistently: 2.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 44 K:16 BB across 42.2 innings with three quality starts in his past four outings.

Notably tossed six strong innings against St. Louis (1 ER, 6 K) and nearly a quality start with 5.2 scoreless innings vs. Chicago (ERA dropped to 2.98).

His four-seam and changeup combo, plus starter stamina, looks solid for Citi Field.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Young flame vs. veteran savvy: Fuentes has electric stuff yet lacks MLB polish—expect mid-game bullpen test. Holmes is settled, efficient, and thrives in states of control.

Offense vs. rotation shift: Atlanta’s lineup hasn’t seen much of Holmes. Mets may exploit his tendency to allow contact early in counts. Conversely, Fuentes’ inexperience could be tested by Mets’ patient hitters.

Bullpen battle: Braves will lean on their relief arms if Fuentes exits early. Mets’ bullpen usage depends on Holmes’ efficiency tonight.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Prediction

Holmes’ rotation transition gives NYM a steady advantage; he should hold Atlanta to a few runs over six innings. Meanwhile, Fuentes may struggle with command, leading to early Mets lead. Expect Mets bats to scrap runs against a rookie starter and secure the win.

Braves vs. Mets MLB PREDICTION: NEW YORK METS -150