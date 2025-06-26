Braves vs. Mets MLB Prediction: Will New York close out series with a win?

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves lock horns today, June 26, 2025, in a classic NL East showdown. The Braves send Grant Holmes to the mound, while the Mets counter with Griffin Canning. Here’s a detailed game preview and prediction. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Mets matchup?

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Mets are -110 moneyline favorites to defeat the Braves, who are +101 on the moneyline. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Pitching Matchup

Grant Holmes (Braves)

Currently 4–6 with a 3.71 ERA across 85 innings and 97 strikeouts, Holmes has shown flashes of dominance—like his nine-strikeout outing on June 10—but overall his performance has been inconsistent.

Advanced metrics paint a difficult picture: a fastball that’s bottom 3% in effectiveness, opponents batting .338/.740 off it, plus too many walks and hard contact allowed.

Griffin Canning (Mets)

Canning has pitched to a solid 6–2 record with a 3.22 ERA and 61 Ks over 64 innings in 13 starts this season.

However, he’s lately shown signs of regression: in his past five outings, his ERA climbed, and walk rates jumped—at one point he had a 6.75 ERA over 19⅔ innings.

He thrives on pitch variety—slider, changeup, sweeper—but needs better fastball command to maintain consistency.

Recent Form & Team Context

The Mets recently snapped a losing skid versus Atlanta, winning 7–3 on two homers from Juan Soto—ending a five-game stretch of losses to the Braves.

That win gave New York a morale boost; Atlanta, meanwhile, has been evaluating its rotation after Chris Sale’s injury, placing added pressure on mid-rotation arms like Holmes.

Both teams’ offenses are peaked in NL East affairs, but the Braves’ recent slumps and inconsistency could tip the balance.

Matchup Outlook

Holmes has the raw stuff—high strikeout ceiling—but is prone to hard contact and walk trouble; however, he tends to perform decently versus the non-elite bats.

Canning is capable of strong outings thanks to pitch mix and past elite ERA numbers, but recent control issues and shaky peripherals make him vulnerable.

Expect a low-to-mid scoring affair dominated by the pitchers, with the bullpen and timely hitting as deciding factors.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Prediction

Canning manages a quality start—around six innings, two runs allowed—as he settles in and limits free passes. Holmes keeps the game close through five innings, but gives up a few runs due to soft contact and walks. The Mets bullpen locks it down, and a solo homer from New York’s offense gives them the edge late.

Braves vs. Mets MLB PREDICTION: NEW YORK METS -110