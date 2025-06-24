Braves vs. Mets MLB Prediction: Will Atlanta’s success continue vs. NY?

The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET, and the game will be nationally televised on TBS. With Spencer Schwellenbach set to oppose Paul Blackburn in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Braves vs. Mets matchup?

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -150 moneyline favorites to knock off the Mets, who are +125 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

The Braves enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak, including recent defeats to the Miami Marlins. They rank 11th in the National League in runs scored, averaging 4.1 per game, and have a team batting average of .243 . Injuries have plagued the team, with key players such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider sidelined.

The Mets, on the other hand, have been performing well, holding the second-best record in the National League. They lead the league in runs scored, averaging 4.4 per game, and have a team batting average of .248 . Their pitching staff has been solid, with a team ERA of 3.74.

Key Matchup

The game will feature a pitching duel between Atlanta’s Spencer Strider (2–5, 3.89 ERA) and New York’s Frankie Montas (1–2, 4.50 ERA) . Strider has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with consistency, while Montas has been a reliable arm for the Mets.

Offensively, the Braves will look to Matt Olson, who leads the team with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs, to provide power in the middle of the lineup . The Mets will counter with Pete Alonso, who has 18 home runs and 64 RBIs, leading the team in both categories.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Prediction

Give me Atlanta. The Braves have had good success against the Mets and they’re reasonably priced with one of the better pitchers on the hill.

Braves vs. Mets MLB PREDICTION: ATLANTA BRAVES-150