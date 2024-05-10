Braves vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Charlie Morton opposing Jose Quintana in Friday night’s Braves vs. Mets matchup, what’s the best bet at 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Atlanta Braves (-152) at 954 New York Mets (+128); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Braves vs. Mets: Public Bettors Love Atlanta in Series Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arcia collects two hits, including solo HR

Orlando Arcia went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday’s victory over the Red Sox. The home run was Arcia’s third of the campaign, and he’s now up to a .270 average. Last season, he hit .264 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI and 66 runs scored, and he’s basically on pace to replicate those numbers. Arcia’s not going to steal bases and he’s nothing spectacular at the plate, but he derives some value from playing every day for one of the best lineups in baseball.

Alonso hits home run in Mets’ win

Pete Alonso went 2-for-5 with a homer, double, and three RBI in the Mets’ win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night. Alonso broke out in a big way against Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals after a 2-for-44 lull. His two-run double gave the Mets the lead and his eighth inning homer added a valuable insurance run as Adam Ottavino ran into trouble in the ninth. All three of the balls Alonso put in play were hit over 105 MPH exit velocity.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Atlanta’s last 22 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games against Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Mets’ last 7 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 5-1 in their last six games against National League East rivals, are 19-4 in their last 23 games played on a Friday and are 21-8 in their last 29 road games played on a Friday. On the other side, the Mets are just 6-17 in their last 23 games against Atlanta, are 2-5 in their last seven home games versus the Braves and have dropped five out of their last seven home games when playing on a Friday.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -152