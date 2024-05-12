Close Menu
    Braves vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Mets

    Bryce Elder will oppose Luis Severino in Sunday night’s pitching matchup at Citi Field. With the Braves listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from NY?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    961 Atlanta Braves (-110) at 962 New York Mets (+100); o/u 8

    7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

    Citi Field, Flushing, Queens

    Braves vs. Mets Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Braves moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

    The Braves won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday. Max Fried was excellent throwing seven innings of no-hit baseball. Atlanta goes for the sweep on Sunday night.

    New York Mets DFS SPIN

    The Mets dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday night. J.D. Martinez hit a home run in the bottom of the ninth to score the Mets’ lone run. New York looks to salvage one game from the Braves on Sunday night.

    The Mets are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Braves are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against NY.

    The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Phillies.

    Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. I know the Mets have struggled to hit the ball, however they have a favorable matchup tonight as Elder has struggled for Atlanta thus far. I expect them to at least score 3-4 runs. Atlanta’s offense should do their part, as 1-9 in their lineup can do damage each and every night. Over is the play on Sunday night.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 8

